“To be great in life, you have to be willing to be mocked, hated and misunderstood” – Toyin Abraham
Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has said that one has to be willing to be mocked, hated and misunderstood, if he or she wants to be great in life. She made this known in an interview with PUNCH’s Saturday Beats. She also disclosed the kind of man she wants to be with. “I want a man who is […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!