To be honest, APC has Under-performed – Pat Utomi

Former presidential candidate and founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Pat Utomi, has said that the party has under-performed and its structure has been poor. Utomi told NAN in New York that the party had to be reformed to refocus it to its founding ideals. He said the founding fathers of the party will reform […]

The post To be honest, APC has Under-performed – Pat Utomi appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

