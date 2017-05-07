To boost economy, Edo to launch GIS – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
To boost economy, Edo to launch GIS
Guardian (blog)
To enhance economic activities in Edo State, Governor has said the state was gearing to launch its Geographical Information System (GIS), which would facilitate prompt insurance of Certificate of Occupancy and transfer of land titles for business purposes.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!