Today’s Mattis briefing: Progress report, but no ISIS strategy – Washington Examiner
|
Today's Mattis briefing: Progress report, but no ISIS strategy
Washington Examiner
MATTIS ISIS UPDATE: In what will be only his second meeting with the news media in the Pentagon briefing room in his four months on the job, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, along with Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, will outline progress in …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!