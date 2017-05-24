Toh fa: Buratai ya lashi takobin harbe duk kwamandan dake da hannu a yunkurin juyin mulki – NAIJ.COM
Toh fa: Buratai ya lashi takobin harbe duk kwamandan dake da hannu a yunkurin juyin mulki
Baban hafsan sojin Najeriya, Janar Tukur Yusuf Buratai, ya bayyana cewa ya rantse da Allah, an harbe, duk kwamandan da samu da hannu a yunkurin juyin mulki. Shugaban rundunar sojojin ya ce: “Babu wani cin amana da ya wuce juyin mulki ga …
