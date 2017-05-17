Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Toke Makinwa In Court For Her Divorce Hearing (Photos)

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Toke Makinwa was present in court today over her divorce case with estranged husband, Maje Ayida. According to a witness who was in court;.. The matter was slated for her cross examination by counsel representing her estranged husband. After she got into the witness box, however, counsel representing her husband stated that her husband wasn’t …

The post Toke Makinwa In Court For Her Divorce Hearing (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.