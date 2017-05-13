Token Crowdsale for NVO Decentralized Exchange

NVO’s goal is to remove the need for a third party to hold customers’ assets, proposing instead a P2P model for exchanging cryptocurrencies. The project was first envisioned by the NVO team after observing how the current ecosystem fails to meet the needs of the market. When presenting Bitcoin to the world in 2008, Satoshi … Continue reading Token Crowdsale for NVO Decentralized Exchange

The post Token Crowdsale for NVO Decentralized Exchange appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

