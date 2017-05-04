TOLA @spiceonthemic To Celebrate 9 Years on Radio with 12 Hour Talkathon | #TalkathonWithTOLA
TOLA Omoniyi, popularly known as spiceonthemic is set to celebrate his 9 year old radio career with a Talkathon; a 12 hour Talk Show on May 9, from 9am-9pm. The media veteran and CEO of Praiseworld Radiotook to Instagram to share the exciting news: On May 9, I’ll be celebrating 9 years on radio with […]
