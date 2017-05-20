Pages Navigation Menu

Tom Hardy to star in “Venom” – The Daily Star

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Entertainment


Tom Hardy to star in “Venom”
Tom Hardy will star in Sony's long-awaited “Spider-Man” movie “Venom”, with “Zombieland” helmer Ruben Fleischer on board to direct. While “Spider-Man: Homecoming” is still two months away from opening, Sony is acting quickly to build its extended …
