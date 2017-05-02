Tombim Abuja Open: Nigeria’s top tennis player loses to Italian in first round – Vanguard
|
Tombim Abuja Open: Nigeria's top tennis player loses to Italian in first round
Vanguard
Nigeria's number two, Sylvester Emmanuel, on Tuesday lost 4-6, 3-6 to Bega Alessandro of Italy in the first round of the singles event at the Tombim Abuja Open tennis tournament. The tournament, which is an International Tennis Federation (ITF) Futures …
