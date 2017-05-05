Pages Navigation Menu

Tombim Futures I: Two Africans hit semis

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

By John Egbokhan

Despite the exit of Nigerians at the Tombim Futures 1 in Abuja, the African dream is still alive after Zimbabwe’s Takanyi Garaganga and Tunisia’s Moez Echargui reached the men’s singles semifinals, raising hopes of an African champion in  tomorrow’s final.

Garaganga, responsible for the exit of Nigeria’s Thomas Otu in the second round, had to battle from a set down to beat Alessandro Bega of Italy in three thrilling sets  3-6, 7-5, 6-3. The Zimbabwean will today face Canadian second seed, Brayden Schnur, who posted a straight sets 6-4, 6-4 win over Mark Fynn of Zimbabwe.

To reach the last four stage  Tunisian Echargui eased to an  6-1, 6-3 straight sets win against Indian Haadin Bava and set up a tantalising semifinal encounter with Brazilian fifth seed, Fabiano Da Paula.

In a related development, about six Nigerians have been lined up to feature in the qualifiers of the Dayak Tennis Championship, technically listed by the ITF as Nigeria Futures 2.

The likes of Thomas Otu, Joseph Ubon, Emmanuel Emeruwa, Christian Paul, Ikechukwu Iloputa and Paul Emmanuel will begin their preliminary matches this weekend while Sylvester Emmanuel and Clifford Enos have secured their places in the main draw starting next Monday.

 

