Tombim Open: Garaganga, Echargui keep Africa flag flying

Zimbabwe’s Takanyi Garaganga and Tunisia’s Moez Echargui kept Africa’s flag flying as they reached the semifinals of the 3rd Tombim Abuja Open on Thursday.

The sixth-seeded Garaganga, who accounted for the exit of Nigeria’s Thomas Otu in the second round, was forced to dig deep as he came from a set down to beat third seed Italian, Alessandro Bega 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 and set up a semifinal showdown with Canadian second seed, Brayden Schnur, who posted a 6-4, 6-4 win over Mark Fynn of Zimbabwe.

Echargui, on his part, coasted to a 6-1, 6-3 win over Haadin Bava of India thus keeping a date with Brazilian fifth seed, Fabiano Da Paula, a 6-4, 4-3 conqueror of Norwegian Viktor Durasovic. Over 60 players from over 30 countries across the world are participating in the ITF Pro Circuit event.

In the doubles semifinals, Nigeria’s Sylvester Emmanuel and Australian Mark Verryth lost 7-6, 6-3 to Bega and Durasovic and will face Brazilian duo of Da Paula and Fernando Romboli who triumphed 6-3, 6-1 over Echargui and Thomas Setodji of France.

Meanwhile, no fewer than six Nigerians will feature in the qualifiers for the Dayak Tennis Championship, technically listed by the ITF as Nigeria Futures 2.

Leading the charge for a place in the main draw billed to commence on Monday are Thomas Otu and Joseph Ubon. Other Nigerians that will battle in the qualifiers are Emmanuel Emeruwa, Christian Paul, Ikechukwu Iloputa and Paul Emmanuel.

The duo of Sylvester Emmanuel and Clifford Enos of are guaranteed places in the main draw as they have sufficient points to a memorable the round of 32 draws.