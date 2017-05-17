Tonto Dikeh ready to go bald because of Halima Abubakar

By Rotimi Agbana

IN a show of love for her colleague, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has declared her intentions to shave her head in support of actress Halima Abubakar’s quick recovery from medication reactions after undergoing a recent fibroid surgery in India.

Probably short of ideas on how to support Halima, Tonto promised to shave her head in support of her quick recovery if the actress so wishes. Tonto Dikeh made the promise on her social media page.

“Hally boo boo, my funky mallam, Hajia, don’t mind all those drugs, they are simply jealous of your beautiful hair. But it’s okay, I will twin with you, just give me the go ahead and we will be bald together. Let’s walk the walk together if you will. We will buy beautiful gorgeous wigs. We will bath in the rain so we would feel every drop on our baldy. Now, we would have the chance at a natural hair like we’ve always wanted. Its well baby, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. I know since say nah chakapom (strong person), plus you don’t need hair to look beautiful. You are beautiful my darling friend and sister”, she wrote on her social media page.

Expressing deep appreciation for the kind gesture, Halima responded by uploading a photo of herself together with Tonto Dikeh on Instagram, with words of appreciation. Tonto wrote, “Tonto Wigo you are a great friend and sister, I love the love we share; we shall grow together, till our bones bend, I love you wigs, 10-years later, I love you baby Tontolet, thank you for all your support.”

The post Tonto Dikeh ready to go bald because of Halima Abubakar appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

