Tonto Dikeh reveals how she rescued man thrown out of a speeding Keke-Napep – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Tonto Dikeh reveals how she rescued man thrown out of a speeding Keke-Napep
NAIJ.COM
On Tuesday, May 2, NAIJ.com reported that Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh saved the life of a man who was thrown out of a speeding Tricycle better known as Keke-Napep. The actress who in her post promised to share the photos of the man and his name …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!