Tonto Dikeh ‘saves’ abandoned robbery victim – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Tonto Dikeh 'saves' abandoned robbery victim
TheCable
Actress Tonto Dikeh on Tuesday shared how she came to the aid of an abandoned victim of “one-chance robbery”. The Nollywood star took to Instagram to narrate the incident and how she rescue the man identified as Richard Okpelibie. She wrote in part: …
Tonto Dikeh Reveals Man She Rescued was Victim of 'One Chance'
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!