Tonto Dikeh Steps Out With Her Son In A Stroller

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Away from Mercy Aigbe’s Marital Drama…….. Tonto Dikeh has shared new photos with her Son, King Andre. They both stepped out today for “shopping”.. and they both looked beautiful! She looks slimmer by the way! See photos below: Meanwhile, The mother of one revealed to us few weeks ago that she received an award from …

