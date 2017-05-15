Tonto Dikeh’s Estranged Nanny Reveals Shocking Confessions

Mrs Mgbechi Enyinnaya estranged nanny of Tony Dikeh’s son, has accused the Nollywood actress of subjecting her to all forms of emotional and psychological abuse while working for her. The 56-year-old native of Imo State, who opened up on what really transpired between them in a chat with journalists in Lagos on Sunday after a …

The post Tonto Dikeh’s Estranged Nanny Reveals Shocking Confessions appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

