Tonto Dikeh’s Nanny Accuses Her Of Abuse, Beating Husband Churchill [VIDEO] – Nigerian Bulletin
|
Nigerian Bulletin
|
Tonto Dikeh's Nanny Accuses Her Of Abuse, Beating Husband Churchill [VIDEO]
Nigerian Bulletin
Mgbechi Enyinnaya, Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh's former nanny has given more insight on her relationship with estranged Husband, Olakunle Churchill. In the interview, Eyinnaya alleged that Tonto has been lying about taking her to over 15 countries.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!