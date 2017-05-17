Tonto Dikeh's Nanny Accuses Her Of Abuse, Beating Husband Churchill [VIDEO]

Nigerian Bulletin

Mgbechi Enyinnaya, Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh's former nanny has given more insight on her relationship with estranged Husband, Olakunle Churchill. In the interview, Eyinnaya alleged that Tonto has been lying about taking her to over 15 countries.



and more »