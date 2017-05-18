Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tonto Dikeh’s PA defends her in abuse accusations from nanny – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Tonto Dikeh's PA defends her in abuse accusations from nanny
NAIJ.COM
The drama of Tonto Dikeh's collapsed marriage is endless. The mother of one has faced so many accusations after confessing that she was a victim of abuse by her estranged husband, Oladunni Churchill. In the latest broil, Tonto's son's nanny accused the …
Lady who Claims to be Tonto Dikeh's former PA Debunks Ex Nanny's Claims of Verbal AssaultBellaNaija

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.