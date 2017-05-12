Tonto Dike’s estranged husband, Churchill becomes producer

By Prisca Sam-Duru

FROM the stable of The Big Church Group, comes a blockbuster epic movie that explores the issues surrounding the crisis that has rocked Southern Kaduna for years now.

Titled ‘Kada River,’ the star-studded film was written by Tunray Femi, produced by Ejeh Forinclay and directed by Toka McBaror. It features some of the best of Nollywood acts such as Joke Sylva, Rachel Oniga, Keppy Ekpenyong, Chris Okagbue, Fella Makafui, Bayray Mcnwizu, Rakiya Attah, Oluchi Madubuko and James Blessing.

The movie explores the story of two lovers, Jerome and Nadia, from the two warring divides, who are bent on formalizing their union against the wish of their parents. In the midst of an age long rivalry between the Boduas and the Shawlains, which erupts into a tensed and bloody crisis, Jerome and Nadia hold on to their young love in the bid to restore peace and save their tribes from this unfounded hate that they nurture for each other.

According to McBaror who spoke at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki Lagos, during the unveiling of the movie Trailer, the story was written from his experiences of the crisis in Kaduna State, way back in 2002. He described the aftermath of the crisis as gory, with over 400 massacred people, many maimed, and houses burnt leaving so many people homeless.

He said, “I’ve been trying to do the film since 2004 but for funds which is why we remain grateful to The Big Church Group for seeing the need to get the movie out to the public. To ensure that everyone sees it, the movie will be premiered in open cinema for free in some states of the federation.”

