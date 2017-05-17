Pages Navigation Menu

Tonto Dike’s nanny reveals all that happened between actress, husband [VIDEO]

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike’s 56-year-old nanny, has come out with some revelations on what transpired in the crashed marriage of the actress and her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill. The nanny came out to deny some allegations the actress made against her which included that she was sacked for allegedly falling sick often. Tonto was also […]

