Tonto Dike’s nanny was paid to lie against her – Former aide insists

Tonto Dike’s, former Personal assistant, Rachael Ezekiel has come out to defend the actress against accusation of assault by her nanny. This is in reaction to a video interview granted by the nanny on Wednesday denying Tonto’s allegations. She claimed she has never seen Churchill beating Tonto but that the reverse was the case. Rachael […]

Tonto Dike’s nanny was paid to lie against her – Former aide insists

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

