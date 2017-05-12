Tony Oneweek returns with New Single “Conquer” | Listen on BN

Happy days for Gyration fans as the undisputable Gyration Master drops a bomb. Tony Oneweek releases new monster hit song titled “Conquer“, assuring Nigerians that no enemy can stop them from success. He says: I am a messenger of hope. Conquer ministers to everybody who has one challenge or another. Whether some people like or […]

The post Tony Oneweek returns with New Single “Conquer” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

