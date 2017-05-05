Tony Parker Out For The Playoffs
San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker will miss the rest of the playoffs due to a ruptured left quadriceps tendon.
A timetable for Parker’s return will be determined at a later time.
The 34-year-old sustained the injury in the 121-96 win over Rockets in game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.
Parker went down in the fourth quarter, tried to stand, but couldn’t put pressure on his left leg.
“You never want to see a player injured, especially a guy like TP, who is closing down at the end of his career,” Houston star James Harden said. “He’s been playing well all postseason. It’s tough. We say a prayer for him.”
