Tony Parker Out For The Playoffs

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker will miss the rest of the playoffs due to a ruptured left quadriceps tendon.

A timetable for Parker’s return will be determined at a later time.

The 34-year-old sustained the injury in the 121-96 win over Rockets in game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Parker went down in the fourth quarter, tried to stand, but couldn’t put pressure on his left leg.

“You never want to see a player injured, especially a guy like TP, who is closing down at the end of his career,” Houston star James Harden said. “He’s been playing well all postseason. It’s tough. We say a prayer for him.”

