Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Took me 42 years to find her and I’m never letting her go” Brian McKnight is Engaged

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

R&B singer Brian McKnight is engaged to the love of his life! The grammy nominated artist who has been dating his girlfriend Leilani Malia Mendoza for the past 3 years has finally popped the question and she said “Yes!” The songwriter took to Instagram to share his excitement with a photo of him kissing his fiance […]

The post “Took me 42 years to find her and I’m never letting her go” Brian McKnight is Engaged appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.