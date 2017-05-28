Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Toolz, Captain Demuren Welcome Baby Girl ? – Nigerian Bulletin

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Bulletin

Toolz, Captain Demuren Welcome Baby Girl ?
Nigerian Bulletin
It seems Media Girl, Tolu Oniru-Demuren popularly known as Toolz and her Pilot Husband, Tunde Demuren have welcomed their first child together. toolz bump and captain.jpg. Hours after sharing a post on their wedding anniversary, Captain Demuren …
“My rock, my ever-smiling Captain…I'm so thankful that He picked you for me” – Toolz & Tunde Demuren Celebrate …BellaNaija

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.