Toolz Narrates How She Tried To Hide Her Baby Bump At Banky W’s Introduction, But Failed.

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

2 days ago, Toolz announced she’s expecting a baby with her Captain Husband, Tunde Demuren. The OAP has revealed that she apparently, wanted to keep “hiding-the-bump”, but it failed. She explained that she really wanted to hide the bump at Banky W’s introduction ceremony, but it failed, so they just decided to announce it that …

