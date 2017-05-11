Top 10 Most Expensive Universities In Nigeria & Their School Fees

Below are the most expensive universities in Nigeria from descending order.

1. AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA (AUN)

Unique things about AUN: AUN is the first Nigerian university with American structure and curriculum. The school is in the northern part of Nigeria, precisely in Yola, capital of Adamawa State.

At ABTI, students pay as much as ₦ 2,956,000 to receive quality education. Parents, however, pay in dollars. For tuition: $6,600, meals: $1,900, four in a room: $500, private room: $1,900 – .

In total, it amounts to $10,900 (₦ 2,956,000) per annum. Accommodation and feeding are taken care by the school. The school took over from Babcock university as the most expensive due to rise in dollar over naira.

2) BABCOCK UNIVERSITY

Babcock university is a private Christian co-educational university. It is owned by the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Nigeria.

The university was established in 1957 as the Adventist College of West Africa (ACWA). Their school fee is ₦ 620,000 to ₦ 3 million, depending on the demand of the ward of the students.

In Babcock University, the student department, meal and hostel are a key determinant of the fees.

For instance, the fees defers with the department: Medicine: ₦ 3 million, Law: ₦ 2 million, Accounting:

₦ 1.5 million, Nursing: ₦ 1 million, other faculties: ₦ 860,000 – ₦ 620,000.

The school offers three daily meal services. And for accommodation, there are three to seven students in a room. When it comes to accommodation, it depends on your choice. Either it is regular (7 in a room), premium (4 in a room) or classic (3 or 2 in a room).

3) AFE BABALOLA UNIVERSITY

Afe Babalola University is a private higher institution in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. It was established in 2009 by Nigeria’s foremost lawyer and legal icon, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN).

The school annual fee ranges from ₦ 675,000 to ₦ 1,075,000. The fee covers tuition, development levies, ICT, ID card, medical, sports, PTCF levy, course registration, caution fee and accommodation which is either four per room or two per room.

Here is a breakdown of their school fees: For Engineering: N925,000 (4 beds) and N1,075,000 (2 beds). Health Science: ₦ 725,000 (4 beds) and ₦ 875,000 (2 beds) Sciences: ₦ 675,000 (4 beds) and

₦ 825,000 (2 beds) Social Management Science:

₦ 675,000 (4 beds) and ₦ 825,000 (2 beds) There is no provision for feeding.

The fee is mostly determined by the student choice of departments and accommodation in term of the number of students per room.

4) IGBINEDION UNIVERSITY

The university came into existence after the presentation of a certificate of approval on May 16, 1999. The university is established in Edo state, Nigeria, it is the first licensed private university in Nigeria.

The tuition ranges from ₦ 540,000 to ₦ 820,000 depending on the department but without feeding. For Medicine, Pharmacy, Law and Engineering, they pay a tuition of ₦ 610,000, accommodation: ₦ 100,000 and other facilities: ₦ 110,000.

5) BOWEN UNIVERSITY

This school was established in November 4, 2002. The school owned and managed by the Nigerian Baptist Convention, at Iwo in Osun State. The tuition fee ranges from ₦ 500,000 to ₦ 750,000 per annum.

The university is only responsible for accommodation and tuition. Students are made to buy their food from the cafeteria. However, their cafeteria has quality dishes.

6) CRAWFORD UNIVERSITY

Crawford University is a private Christian institution in Igbesa, Nigeria. And was established in 2005. The school fee ranges from ₦ 400,000 to ₦ 600,000, depending on department of students. The school provides accommodation for students but does not give feeding. Parents only pay for tuition, accommodation and some other charges.

7) REDEEMER’S UNIVERSITY

Redeemer’s University is a Christian school located in Redemption City, Ogun State, Nigeria. It was opened in 2005. The school fees range from ₦ 500,000 to ₦ 650,000 per annum, depending on the student choice of a department.

The fees paid covers for tuition and accommodation. It has the highest population of foreign students in Nigeria.

The breakdown of the fee by department is as fellow, Natural Science pays ₦ 605,000, Management Sciences; ₦ 575,000 and Humanities pays ₦ 545,000.

cool LEAD CITY UNIVERSITY

The Proprietor of Lead City University, Ibadan is the Eduserve Consult, which has recorded remarkable achievements in promoting educational development at both the Tertiary and non-tertiary levels especially in the City of Ibadan. The school was established on 16th of February, 2005 Their school fees is ₦550,500 and covers accommodation.

9) CALEB UNIVERSITY

The systematic history of Caleb University dates back to 1986 when Prince Oladega Adebogun planted the initial seed for a nursery and primary school in the heart of Mainland Lagos.

The school fees for 2015 academic session was ₦505,000 and covers the accommodation.

10) AJAYI CROWDER UNIVERSITY

The Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo was established by the Supra Diocesan Board (West) of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

The school is located on the Ibadan-Oyo-Ilorin road in Atiba Local Government Area (LGA) of Oyo State. The school fees is ₦500,000 accommodation inclusive

