Top cop ‘used crime chopper to take him for Wimpy breakfast’ – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Top cop 'used crime chopper to take him for Wimpy breakfast'
Times LIVE
The DA has requested that Ipid investigate the alleged abuse of the helicopter by Risimati Shivuri during last week's ANC provincial congress in the small town. Image: AMBROSE PETERS. Northern Cape police commissioner Risimati Shivuri used a state …
Northern Cape commissioner allegedly used a police helicopter to go to breakfast
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!