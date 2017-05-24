Top Gun 2 confirmed by Tom Cruise: ‘It’s definitely happening’ – The Independent
Top Gun 2 confirmed by Tom Cruise: 'It's definitely happening'
The long-mooted sequel to his 1986 classic looks set to begin filming in 2018 with the actor telling Australian morning show Sunrise: “It is definitely happening.” “It's true. It's true,” he continued during his promotional trail for upcoming action …
