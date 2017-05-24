Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Top Gun 2 confirmed by Tom Cruise: ‘It’s definitely happening’ – The Independent

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Independent

Top Gun 2 confirmed by Tom Cruise: 'It's definitely happening'
The Independent
The long-mooted sequel to his 1986 classic looks set to begin filming in 2018 with the actor telling Australian morning show Sunrise: “It is definitely happening.” “It's true. It's true,” he continued during his promotional trail for upcoming action
Top Gun 2 is 'definitely happening', says Tom CruiseThe Guardian
Tom Cruise Says Top Gun 2 Will Finally Go into Production Next YearSlate Magazine (blog)
Top Gun 2 confirmed by Tom Cruise and filming starts next yearMetro
The Indian Express –Hindustan Times –Daily Mail –Washington Post
all 105 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.