Top Premier League Clubs Facing Battle To Sign £21m-rated Sampdoria Striker Patrik Schick
Sampdoria’s Patrik Schick, 21, is reportedly attracting strong interest from the Premier League.
Gazzetta dello Sport say Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all chasing his signature.
And apparently Inter and AC Milan are also weighing up a move for the youngster who has scored 11 goals in Serie A this season.
According to TMW, Atletico Madrid have also been keeping a close eye on the striker ahead of a potential move.
Schick is tied to Sampdoria until the summer of 2020.
His current contract is understood to include a release clause of £21m.
The post Top Premier League Clubs Facing Battle To Sign £21m-rated Sampdoria Striker Patrik Schick appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!