Top Premier League Clubs Facing Battle To Sign £21m-rated Sampdoria Striker Patrik Schick

Sampdoria’s Patrik Schick, 21, is reportedly attracting strong interest from the Premier League.

Gazzetta dello Sport say Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all chasing his signature.

And apparently Inter and AC Milan are also weighing up a move for the youngster who has scored 11 goals in Serie A this season.

According to TMW, Atletico Madrid have also been keeping a close eye on the striker ahead of a potential move.

Schick is tied to Sampdoria until the summer of 2020.

His current contract is understood to include a release clause of £21m.

The post Top Premier League Clubs Facing Battle To Sign £21m-rated Sampdoria Striker Patrik Schick appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

