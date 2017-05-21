Torres Striker gives Atletico dream Calderon farewell – Pulse Nigeria
|
SkySports
|
Torres Striker gives Atletico dream Calderon farewell
Pulse Nigeria
Fernando Torres was the fitting match winner as Atletico Madrid waved goodbye to their Vicente Calderon stadium by beating Athletic Bilbao 3-1 on Sunday. Published: 16:52 , Refreshed: 18 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency International By AFP. Print; eMail.
Torres scores a brace as jubilant Atleti close Calderon chapter with a victory
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone confirms he is staying
Atletico says goodbye to Calderon with 3-1 win over Athletic
