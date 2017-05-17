TORTURE: Kadaga directs Human Rights Committee to inspect Nalufenya

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has instructed the parliamentary committee on human rights to visit and inspect Nalufenya detention facility and report to the house in regard to torture allegations at the now infamous Jinja-based facility.

In her communication to the house during Wednesday’s plenary sitting, Kadaga directed the committee chaired by Mitooma Woman MP Jovah Kamateeka to inspect the facility and present its findings in the shortest time possible.

“Since matters of human rights are of prime importance, I am directing the committee on human rights to proceed to Nalufeenya, examine the facility and give us a report,”said Kadaga.

Nalufenya police station has been in the news after suspects in the murder case of AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his driver and body guard appeared in court with wounds, raising concerns.

Also grisly images of tortured Kamwenge Local Council 111 chairman Geoffrey Byamukama have also attracted outrage from human rights activists and legislators including the Speaker of Parliament, who noted that torture is a crime.

Kadaga also wants the police officers involved in the alleged torture and abduction of 15 children of the suspects be charged and taken to court.

Former ADF rebel leader Jamil Mukulu and other high level suspects have also been detained in the facility.

Parliamentarians enraged

On Tuesday, enraged legislators demanded that persons implicated in the torture of suspects and abduction of their children be charged in court.

The speaker described the alleged torture as ‘crimes against humanity’ and demanded that perpetrators of the acts be charged in court.

“I want to demand on behalf of the citizens that we need to see justice done. Torture is not an issue of the Police Disciplinary Committee,” said Kadaga on Tuesday, adding that “It is a matter of crime against humanity, it is a breach of the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act and the perpetrators must be arrested, charged in open court.”

During the sitting, MPs claimed that suspects were tortured and sometimes died in Nalufenya.

The Committee on Human Rights is charged with tracking and reporting on human rights concerns in every business handled by Parliament; and monitors government compliance with national and international human rights instruments to which Uganda is a party and follow up on Government periodic reports to international human rights monitoring bodies.

The Committee on Human Rights is also charged with examining the recommendations in the Uganda Human Rights Commission reports and ensure that Government is held accountable and inquires into any matter relating to human rights in Uganda.

Torture: Parliament to assess state of Nalufenya https://t.co/W9APYnImZX — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) May 17, 2017

Kibaale’s Abigaba furious over mayor’s discharge from hospital

The Kibaale County Mp in Kamwenge Eng. Cuthbert Abigaba on Sunday protested the manner in which Mayor of Kamwenge Town Council Geoffrey Byamukama was reportedly snatched from hospital and taken back to Nalufenya detention facility in Jinja before his full recovery.

According to his wife, Viola Kyomugisha, Byamukama was picked from Nakasero hospital and taken back to Nalufenya on Saturday.

Byamukama was recently arrested in connection to the murder of former police spokesperson Kaweesi, his driver Godfrey Wambewo and bodyguard Kenneth Erau on March 17, 2017.

Byamukama was beginning of last week admitted at Nakasero with wounds he allegedly sustained from police torture at the detention centre.

However, Police spokesman Asan Kasingye told reporters on Monday that the chairman, would from then be returned to the upscale Nakasero hospital on a daily basis, to treat wounds that were inflicted on him during his arrest.

However, Abigaba said it is inhumane for Byamukama to be discharged when he is still in pain as a result of his wounds

