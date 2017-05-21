Torunarigha – My father told me to shun Nigeria for Germany

Highly rated German-Nigerian defender Jordan Torunarigha has confirmed his father Ojokojo Torunarigha told him playing for Germany is best for his career than representing Nigeria.

As reported, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) approached the 19 year old Hertha Berlin left back to switch allegiance to Nigeria from Germany where he has played at four different youth levels.

However his father Ojokojo who played 12 games for Nigeria in the 80’s revealed he told Nigeria that his son is not interested. A claim which Jordan has now confirmed.

Jordan is yet to team up with the Germany U-20 team at the World Youth Championship in South Korea due to the club duties, and he reckons progressing through the ranks at Germany is his aim.

“ I was told of the interest from Nigeria by my father but as someone who has played for Nigeria in the past, he advised me to focus on progressing through the ranks with Germany instead of considering a switch to Nigeria “, he said.

The post Torunarigha – My father told me to shun Nigeria for Germany appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

