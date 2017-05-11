Pages Navigation Menu

Toshiba storage products based on ‘3D’ Flash memory put through paces

Posted on May 11, 2017

Toshiba demonstrated the use of its third-gen 3D NAND storage technology in an upcoming SSD at the Dell EMC World 2017 convention. Called BiCS Flash, the tech can cram 64GB of storage onto a single chip for high-capacity SSDs.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

