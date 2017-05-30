Total Nigeria hosts MD’s cup 2017

Total Nigeria’s Managing Director’s cup was held recently where winners picked up honours. The event is a bi-annual football tournament among employees of TOTAL NIGERIA PLC to encourage healthy life style and teamwork. This is in furtherance to the Healthy Living Campaign embarked upon by the Company.

The maiden edition was held in 2009, at Onikan Stadium, where the Northern Territory Team emerged winner as well as the winner for the 2nd edition held at Campos Stadium in 2011. Thereafter, the Head office team won the 3rd edition and 4th edition of the competition in 2013 and 2015, making the Head Office team the defending champion at this 5th edition.

In a release by Corporate Affairs Manager, Albert Mabuyaku, the preliminary matches of the 5th edition started on May 16, 2017 and concluded on May 19, 2017, at the Legacy Stadium (inside the National Stadium Complex) Surulere, Lagos.

The competition was conducted in league format whereby teams played against each other. There are four participating teams in the tournament and they are named after the company’s products: Solar Solution (Head office Team), Quartz (Western Territory Team), Total Card (Eastern Territory Team), and Awango (Northern Territory Team).

May 17 match ended with a 1:1 draw between Team Total Card and Team Quartz as well as a 0:0 draw between Team Awango and Team Solar Solution. May 18 first match ended with a 1:0 win by Team Total Card over Team Awango. While the second match on May 18 ended with a 1:1 draw between Team Solar Solution and Team Quartz. The Preliminaries ended on Friday May 19 after which the winners for the finals emerged. The grand finale was held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the ONIKAN STADIUM, Lagos.

Prior to the grand finale on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at ONIKAN STADIUM, there was a Healthy living Walk from Total Nigeria Plc’s Head office in Victoria Island to the Onikan Stadium, Lagos. A Novelty Match between Management Team and our Partners (Station Dealers, GT Customers, Suppliers, Transporters, etc) as well as a 100 meters track race will precede the final match.

Several awards were lined up to encourage players and teams as a whole. These included Fair Play, Best Behaved Team, Most Valuable Player, Best Goal Keeper, Best Female Player etc.

According to the Employee Relations Manager, Mr. Debo ATUNWA, Total Nigeria Plc was not only interested in economic gains but places premium on the health and welfare of its employees. “It is to this end that it takes actions towards enabling employees and stakeholders to achieve work life balance and enhanced productivity through health and physical fitness activities like football and other sports. It also engages employees in external competitions like Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry games, Total Group football tournament in Europe and African etc.”

The MD’s Cup 2017 football tournament was a memorable one as employees, families, friends, partners, business contacts and guests were part of the fiesta.

Total Nigeria Plc is a foremost petroleum marketer that produces and markets a wide range of lubricants, fuels, car care that suites all transport needs, and energy services for homes. The Company is committed to customer satisfaction which is the driving force behind its innovation and excellent service.

