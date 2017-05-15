Tottenham Beat Manchester United To Bid Farewell To White Hart Lane

LEADERSHIP EDITORS

Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane scored to give Tottenham a 2-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday in their final game at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham plan to have their new stadium, built on the same site, ready for the 2018/2019 campaign and will play their home matches at Wembley next season.

Spurs left their current ground, where they have spent 118 years, on a high by staying unbeaten there this season and securing second spot in the Premier League.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wanyama got Mauricio Pochettino’s side off to the best possible start with a header five minutes in.

Kane then doubled their lead early in the second half, flicking home from a Christian Eriksen free-kick.

Team captain Wayne Rooney gave United hope of a recovery when he poked in from Anthony Martial’s low cross, but they were unable to spoil the leaving party.

NAN reports that the loss means Jose Mourinho’s men cannot now finish in the top four to get a place in the UEFA Champions League.

They can still qualify for the Champions League if they win the Europa League, but Mourinho will have to settle for fifth or sixth place.

It will however be a massive achievement in his first season at the club.

Tottenham’s title chances ended last week with their defeat by West Ham, and the trophy went to Chelsea on Friday.

With a Champions League place already guaranteed, Pochettino said their final home match was all about making it a special day for the fans.

The teams walked out to a display of flags around the ground, Spurs legends including Chris Waddle and Glenn Hoddle were invited as special guests.

Local musical duo Chas and Dave provided half-time entertainment, and the Tottenham players gave supporters a first-half performance to remember.

Ben Davies’ sublime cross was headed home by Wanyama to give Spurs the early advantage.

They could have extended their lead before the break had goalkeeper David de Gea not denied Son Heung-min and Kane.

Five minutes into the second half, the hosts doubled their lead.

Eriksen’s free-kick curled into the path of Kane and he out-smarted defender Chris Smalling to poke home his first goal against United.

Spurs’ performance dropped off after that, but they managed to hold on, in spite of Rooney’s goal giving them a scare.(NAN)