Tottenham Consider Making Move For Bournemouth Top-scorer Joshua King

Tottenham have added Bournemouth striker Joshua King to their list of targets for the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Joshua King has found the net 12 times since January but is under contract until 2020.

It’s reported that he’ll cost Spurs £15million.

King started his career by coming through the ranks at Manchester United, thereby fulfilling the criteria for a homegrown player which require three years spent in England between the ages of 15 and 21.

Tottenham are on the lookout for new forwards with Vincent Janssen failing to provide reliable back-up to Harry Kane since his £17million move from AZ Alkmaar last summer.

