Tottenham dent Arsenal’s hopes of top-four finish

Tottenham on Sunday defeated premier league rivals 2-0 at White Hart Lane to dent the Gunners’ hope of a top-four finish and a Champion League spot this season.

The result also meant that Tottenham continued their pursuit of table-toppers Chelsea as Dele Alli and Harry Kane struck twice in three second-half minutes to see off north London rivals Arsenal.

Spurs are four points behind Chelsea with four games remaining following the Blues’ win at Everton earlier on Sunday.

And victory in the derby ensured that Tottenham will finish above Arsenal in the league for the first time in 22 years.

The home side could easily have been ahead before the break, with Christian Eriksen and Alli both missing close-range chances.

Alli missed a glorious opportunity to head in the opener in the 19th minute.

While Eriksen missed a sitter after he failed to tap in Heung-Min Son heavy pass with his left foot in the 28th minute.

The breakthrough however came in the 55th minute as Alli scored his s 21st goal of the season via a predatory strike.

The strike was Alli’s first ever North London derby goal for Tottenham Hotspur. Two minutes later, Kane doubled the advantage for Spurs from the spot after he was brought down in the box by Gabriel.

The England international also became Spurs top scorer in the Nort London derby with five goals in his last six appearances.

Kane compounded Arsenal’s woes three minutes later when he converted from the penalty spot after being fouled in the box by Gabriel Paulista to establish a lead that never looked like being overhauled.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigerian forward Alex Iwobi was an unused substitute in the encounter.

The Nigerian international has now missed the Gunners’ last six games in all competitions. He has made 36 appearances and scored four goals for the Gunners this season.

Arsenal remain six points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City having played one game fewer. (NAN)

The post Tottenham dent Arsenal's hopes of top-four finish appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust.

