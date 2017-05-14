Tottenham vs Manchester United team news: Paul Pogba misses White Hart Lane farewell – Evening Standard
|
Evening Standard
|
Tottenham vs Manchester United team news: Paul Pogba misses White Hart Lane farewell
Evening Standard
The BBC reported on Saturday that Fassou Antoine Pogba, 79, passed away in England on Friday following a long illness, and United are without his son Paul as they face Spurs. Pogba Sr.'s three sons – Florentin, Mathias and Paul – all became …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!