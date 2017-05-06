Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tottenham’s title dreams are over, admits Hugo Lloris – Daily Mail

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Tottenham's title dreams are over, admits Hugo Lloris
Daily Mail
Or, at least, he was determined that Tottenham's surrender of the title does not disintegrate into the chaos of last season's disastrous finish. After squandering a two-goal lead at Stamford Bridge, they lost at home to Southampton before a 5-1 defeat

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.