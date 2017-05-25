Totti Ends 24-Year Roma Career; Becomes Club Director

Italian legend, Francesco Totti says his “love for football will never fade” as he prepares for “the last time I can wear Roma’s jersey” on Sunday. The 40-year-old Italian is to end his 24-year career and become a director at the only club he has played for. He has scored 307 goals in 783 appearances…

The post Totti Ends 24-Year Roma Career; Becomes Club Director appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

