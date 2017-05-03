Pages Navigation Menu

Totti to retire at end of season – Roma – Vanguard

Totti to retire at end of season – Roma
Roma club icon Francesco Totti will retire at the end of the season when the 40-year-old's contract expires, new sports director Monchi said on Wednesday. Totti. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. “I want him here right by my side. He is Roma. He
