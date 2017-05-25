Touching! Davido reaches out to little boy who sang his song, says he’d sponsor him for life – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Touching! Davido reaches out to little boy who sang his song, says he'd sponsor him for life
Information Nigeria
Davido has just proven he's not just an OBO for nothing, but he indeed has a good heart. Few days back, a video of a little boy singing Davido's Hit Song – “IF” went viral on Social Media after an Instagram user, @shamrock80s shared the story of the boy.
Davido Music star sponsors 5 year old's schooling and accommodation
Davido helps A Little Fan start School
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!