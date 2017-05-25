Pages Navigation Menu

Touching! Davido reaches out to little boy who sang his song, says he’d sponsor him for life

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Davido has just proven he’s not just an OBO for nothing, but he indeed has a good heart. Few days back, a video of a little boy singing Davido’s Hit Song – “IF” went viral on Social Media after an Instagram user, @shamrock80s shared the story of the boy.. He wrote: @shamrock80s I went for …

The post Touching! Davido reaches out to little boy who sang his song, says he'd sponsor him for life appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Hello. Add your message here.