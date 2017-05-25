Touching! Davido reaches out to little boy who sang his song, says he’d sponsor him for life

Davido has just proven he’s not just an OBO for nothing, but he indeed has a good heart. Few days back, a video of a little boy singing Davido’s Hit Song – “IF” went viral on Social Media after an Instagram user, @shamrock80s shared the story of the boy.. He wrote: @shamrock80s I went for …

The post Touching! Davido reaches out to little boy who sang his song, says he’d sponsor him for life appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

