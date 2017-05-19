Tourism: Nigeria’s untapped gold mine – The Nation Newspaper
Tourism: Nigeria's untapped gold mine
The Nation Newspaper
Despite boasting tourism destinations that could make other countries envious, Nigeria has yet to develop the industry to drive diversification, boost revenue and create jobs. But a strategic rethink on making tourism the economy's mainstay has taken …
