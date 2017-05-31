Toyin Abraham’s New Movie Already Made N25M In Just 2 Days Of Showing In Cinemas

The film grossed an unprecedented N25million in its first 3 days at the cinema. Alakada Reloaded’s astonishing opening weekend, which began in cinemas nationwide last Friday, 26th May, has placed it firmly in the current top 5 releases of 2017. Other movies in this list include Okafor’s Law, which made N90million, Omugwo, with N48million, Hire …

