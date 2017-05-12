Pages Navigation Menu

Toyota boss laments Nigeria’s lowest vehicle sales record in decades – Vanguard

Toyota boss laments Nigeria's lowest vehicle sales record in decades
THE Managing Director of Toyota Nigeria Limited, Mr. Kunle Ade Ojo, has lamented the poor vehicle sales recorded in the country in the first quarter of the year which fell to an all time low of 2,000 vehicles within the period. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING.
