Toyota boss laments Nigeria’s lowest vehicle sales record in decades – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Toyota boss laments Nigeria's lowest vehicle sales record in decades
Vanguard
THE Managing Director of Toyota Nigeria Limited, Mr. Kunle Ade Ojo, has lamented the poor vehicle sales recorded in the country in the first quarter of the year which fell to an all time low of 2,000 vehicles within the period. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING.
Recession: Toyota imports by 90% in Q1
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!