Trader docked for allegedly staking customers' money into MMM
Vanguard
Trader docked for allegedly staking customers' money into MMM
Vanguard
A 21-year-old trader, Chukwuebuka Ezengwu, who allegedly staked N286,600 sent to him by customers into the Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) scheme was arraigned on Thursday in Lagos. Ezengwu, who appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates' Court, …
