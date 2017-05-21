Traders urge South-West states to engage in massive farming

The Perishable Traders Association of Nigeria, Mile 12 Market, Lagos, has appealed to state governments in the South-West Zone to engage in massive farming to boost food production. The association’s spokesman, Mr Femi Odusanya, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos. He said that increased…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Traders urge South-West states to engage in massive farming appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

